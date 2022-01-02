Messi, three other PSG players test positive for COVID-19 ahead of French Cup clash (Ld)

Paris, Jan 2 (IANS) Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and three other Paris St Germain (PSG) players have tested positive for COVID-19, the French Ligue 1 club confirmed on Sunday.



In a statement on Saturday night, PSG had said that four players and one staff member had tested COVID-19 but none of them was named. However, in a fresh statement on the team's medical news on Sunday, the club named Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, and Nathan Bitumazala.



According to PSG, the players are currently in isolation and subject to the appropriate health protocols.



"The 4 players that tested positive for Covid-19 are Leo Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, and Nathan Bitumazala. They are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocol," the PSG said in a statement.



The 34-year-old Messi, along with Bernat, Rico, and Bitumazala, will now miss the French Cup clash with Vannes on Monday but pending a negative test, may be available for their clash with Lyon next Sunday.



The France government has announced that they will relax COVID isolation rules in the country from Monday. According to the new rules, from Monday, fully vaccinated people in France who test positive will only have to be isolated for seven days regardless of the coronavirus variant they were infected with but can leave quarantine after five days if they show an antigen or negative PCR test.



The Ligue 1 club also mentioned that Neymar JR will continue his treatment in Brazil until January 9 with members of the Paris Saint-Germain medical and performance staff and his return to training is still expected to be in about three weeks.



PSG are top of the Ligue 1 standings on 46 points after 19 matches, 13 points above second-placed Nice.



