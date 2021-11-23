Merv Hughes turns 60; ICC wishes him and his handlebar moustache

Dubai, Nov 23 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) wished former Australian fast bowler Merv Hughes, who turned 60 on Tuesday, in a very special way, complimenting his handlebar moustache and tweeting, "Happy Birthday, Merv Hughes".



A crowd favourite because of his on-field antics and his beefy frame, Hughes played 53 Tests and 33 One-day Internationals, taking 212 and 38 wickets respectively in his more than 15 years of competitive career.



Taking to twitter, the ICC wrote, "The greatest moustache in cricket history? (Disguised face emoji). Happy birthday, Merv Hughes! (Shortcake symbol)."



Within no time, the tweet had received thousands of responses with fans posting images of Indian Air Force fighter pilot Abhinandan, who was captured on the Pakistan side after his plane crashed, but was released within a few days.



One of the fans posted an image of Abhinandan, who also sports a moustache similar to Hughes', and wrote, "What about Me, An all-rounder Abhinandan!!"



Hughes is best known for his performance in the 1993 Ashes. After bowling partner Craig McDermott was ruled out, the burly bowler sent down almost 300 overs in six Tests and took 31 wickets as Australia romped home to a 4-1 series win.



Hughes made a foray into cricket administration, replacing Allan Border as the Australian selector in 2005.



In a tribute to Hughes' persona, cricket.com.au had written earlier this year, "A footy-loving, beer-drinking, working-class boy from Melbourne's western suburbs, Hughes was quintessentially Australian, a prankster who could ram his tongue into the ear of his captain (seriously) and somehow get away with it.



"But deep below the macho bravado, underneath his trademark snarl and aggression, behind that famous moustache that would become his calling card, Hughes wasn't yet convinced he belonged."



"I didn't feel like I was part of the Australian team until probably the summer of 1990/91," Hughes had told cricket.com.au in February this year.





