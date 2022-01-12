Merely being Parrikar's son doesn't guarantee BJP ticket: Fadnavis

Panaji, Jan 12 (IANS) BJP claimant for the Panaji Assembly constituency seat, Utpal Parrikar, does not qualify for an election ticket just because he is the son of former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar, the partys election in-charge for Goa, Devendra Fadnavis, said on Wednesday.



"Manohar Parrikar did a lot of work to establish the BJP in Goa. But just because you are Manohar Parrikar's or anybody's son doesn't mean you will get a BJP ticket. If he/she has the work to show for it, we will think about it. But a decision regarding this is not going to be taken by me. It will be taken by the Parliamentary board," Fadnavis told a press conference on Wednesday.



Fadnavis also steered clear of commenting on Utpal Parrikar's recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.



"I don't know what transpired in the meeting between Utpal (Parrikar) and Amit Shah. I believe they met just yesterday. I can speak only if I know what happened in the meeting," Fadnavis said.



Sitting BJP MLA Atanasio Monserrate is tipped to get ticket for the Panaji seat for the upcoming Assembly polls, scheduled to be held on February 14.



Parrikar had represented the seat from 1994 and was undefeated until his death in 2019.



--IANS

