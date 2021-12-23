'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' poster depicts vibrant mix of drama, inspiration, grit

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) The makers of social drama 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' which stars Divyenndu, Anupria Goenka, Anant Vidhaat, recently released the film's poster on National Farmer's Day on Thursday, setting the momentum for its release.



The film directed by Faraz Haider, takes into account the contemporary situations of the country across the rural and urban divide. The film goes into the depth of a problem where the urban youth should take up the cudgels and become a definitive part of rural reality and economics.



Speaking on the occasion, Divyenndu said, "I am excited to finally announce our film 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' and begin this journey with the audience especially, on a day like the National Farmers Day (sic)."



Faraz Haider added, "'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' is an inspiring film which will not only entertain you but also take you closer to the roots of our country."



Talking about the film, producer Vaishali Sarwankar added, "It's a family film filled with a perfect package of entertainment and social drama. We are excited to bring this soulful movie to the theatres for our audiences."



'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' produced by Vaishali Sarwankar under the banner of Carnival Motion Pictures led by Shrikant Bhasi, also stars Inaamulhaq, Brijendra Kala, Rajesh Sharma, Atul Shrivastava, Farrukh Jafar in significant roles and is slated to hit the theatres on February 11.



--IANS

aa/kr