Mercedes-Benz India rolls-out 'Made in India' S-Class

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday rolled out the all-new 'Made in India' S-Class.



As per the company, the new vehicle has been priced at Rs 1.57 crore for 'S 350 d' and Rs 1.62 crore for 'S 450 4MATIC'.



The new S-Class was rolled out from the assembly lines of its state-of-the-art production facility in Chakan, Pune.



According to Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India: "We are in particular overwhelmed with the tremendous response to the 'New Generation S-Class', and to cater to the increased demand, we are now commencing local production ahead of our planning.



"We are confident that the locally made S-Class will continue to retain its high loyalty from our discerning customers in India, having an unmatched aspirational value."



--IANS

rv/sn/arm