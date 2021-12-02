Mercedes-Benz delivers 1,000 cars through direct selling model

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday said it has delivered 1,000 cars through its 'Retail of the Future' business model.



The carmaker had announced this business model in June this year, and subsequently, launched it in October, post the successful beta testing.



Through the model, the company seeks to directly sell cars to the end users.



"With this overwhelming start to 'Retail of the Future', Mercedes-Benz reiterates the culture of competing for the best customer experience and creates a new example in the luxury retail landscape," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk said.



"Our focus remains to deliver the remaining vehicles to our customers and gather further sales momentum with ROTF."



In addition, the carmaker announced price protection to customers who have booked their cars and are waiting for 'MY 21' cars.



"Customers who book a select range of cars comprising the A-Class, GLA, and E-Class until 31st December 2021, will be offered price protection," it said.



It also extended the price protection to those customers who have booked the 'GLE 400' and 'GLE 400d SUVs', and have been waiting since April to get the delivery.



In consonance with rising input costs, Mercedes-Benz raised the ex-showroom price of only select models by up to 2 per cent.The revised rates will be effective from January 1, 2022.



--IANS

ad-rv/vd