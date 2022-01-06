Mentally challenged woman sexually assaulted in K'taka, 1 held

Davanagere (Karnataka) Jan 6 (IANS) The Karnataka Police have arrested a man and launched a hunt for another on charges of raping a mentally challenged woman in Davanagere district, police said on Thursday.



According to police, the accused made the woman consume liquor telling her that it was a cold drink and committed the crime. The woman, who was estranged from her husband, has been living in the protection of her sister and mother.



Prabhu, a resident of Mysarahalli and Kiran Kumar, a resident of the Kundawada village are the accused persons. The accused lured the gullible woman to their farmland and forced her to drink liquor and raped her.



Sibi Rishyanth, Superintendent of Police of Davanagere stated that the incident was reported on January 3. The Davanagere Rural police have lodged the case. One of the accused Kiran Kumar (25) has been arrested.



The woman has been treated at the hospital. The mother of the victim lodged the complaint in this regard, the SP stated.



Sources said the victim's condition was bad. The villagers have urged the police to take action. The police have got several eyewitness accounts on the incident. Further investigation is on.



--IANS

mka/dpb