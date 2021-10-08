Mental health talk up 153% in 2nd Covid wave on Twitter in India

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Twitter saw a 153 per cent (2.5x) increase in conversations about mental well-being during the second wave of Covid-19, the microblogging site said in a statement on Friday.



The platform has, since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, played a critical role in keeping people connected and amplifying authoritative information from credible sources.



Ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10, the microblogging site has created 'Twitter Lists' of credible accounts that people can follow for information and awareness around the topic of mental health.



These include TLLL Foundation; Centre for Mental Health Law and Policy, ILS; Re:Set; @Mpower Minds; Fortis Mental Health and She The People.



"Twitter continues to foster dialogue about #MentalHeath, with its features such as 'Twitter Lists' that empower people to customise their 'feed' -- to be able to discover and recommend accounts that resonate with what matters to them," the company said in a statement.



A List is a compilation of various Twitter accounts. One can create custom Lists, or follow Lists created by others. Viewing a List timeline will show you a series of Tweets from only the accounts on that List, making it easier for people to find what interests them.



As mental health continues to have various stigmas associated with it across certain sections of society, "an open internet and services like Twitter can be a source of positive support, encouraging people who may be struggling to reach out for professional help. They also contribute towards creating an interconnected space to raise diverse perspectives and resources to confront mental health challenges," the statement said.



Globally, Twitter has a list of international resources where people can go to find more information and details of relevant organisations within their respective countries. It has also activated a special, green ribbon emoji to amplify conversations around mental health.



The emoji will be live until the end of October and can be generated by using any of the following hashtags while Tweeting #WMHD2021, #WorldMentalHealthDay, #LetsTalk, #MentalHealthForAll, #MentalHealth, #MentalHealthAwareness, #MentalHealthMatters, #StepUp2021, #OnMyMind, #MentalHealthinanUnequalWorld, #MindSpace and #PledgeForMentalHealth



"Each compassionate Tweet brings the global conversation together to raise awareness and normalise the discussion around mental health. Take care of your mental health and encourage others to do so too, by being part of the conversation on Twitter," the statement said.



--IANS

rvt/bg