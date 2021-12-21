Mehul Nisar roped in for upcoming show 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey'

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) TV actor Mehul Nisar is all set to play a prominent role in the upcoming show 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey'.



Mehul, who has been in the industry for about 22 years, has always been keen on experimenting with his roles.



He says: "After all these years in the entertainment industry and if I were to do a show like 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey', it definitely had to be something unique and special. I like to bring newness to the table and choose my projects wisely because I believe in quality as well as putting a lot of effort into making sure each new project is very different from my preceding characters and shows."



"In particular, this was my chance to set up a new image amongst the audience and I truly believe that every role needs to be essayed with spontaneity without any prior preparation as it helps bring out the authenticity factor, keeping viewers glued towards their television screens. Here's hoping viewers and fans continue to shower me with love as I take on a new project," he adds.



Produced by Cockcrow And Shaika Entertainment and Magic Moments Motion Pictures, the show is all about two contrasting personalities. It features actors such as Manan Joshi (as Anubhav) and Yesha Rughani (as Gungun) in key roles.



'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey' is all set to start from January 3 on Star Plus.



--IANS

ila/kr