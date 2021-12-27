Mehul Kajaria enters 'Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey'

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Actor Mehul Kajaria is all set to enter the sitcom 'Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey' in the upcoming episodes as Rajnish Wadhwa.



He portrays the character of a well-known creative head of the YouTube food channel - Food Tadka. His entry on the show will add a lot of twists and turns as he will end up eating the delicious food that Vandana Wagle (Pariva Pranati) would prepare for her husband Rajesh Wagle (Sumeet Raghavan) in the show.



Talking about entering 'Wagle Ki Duniya', Mehul said: "I think getting an opportunity to work for a show that I absolutely loved watching as a kid gives me sheer happiness, and I am on cloud nine. I can't thank the makers enough for bestowing their trust in me and giving me a chance to be a part of a show like 'Wagle Ki Duniya'. I have fond memories of coming back from school and watching the first season of the show back then."



"The concept is real and relatable to the audience at large. In my family, it's a daily ritual to watch 'Wagle' and to act in a show that my daughter absolutely loves is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I wouldn't have missed. It is such a well-written show, and sharing screen space with artistes like Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati, Deepak Parikh, Amit Soni is an absolute pleasure."



On being asked about his character, Mehul said: "My character Rajnish Wadhwa is the creative head of a food channel. I'm sure everyone will love this character because he is fun-loving and energetic, has no malice in his heart and brings positive energy around. He will definitely add a new flavour to the show."



'Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey' airs on Sony SAB.



--IANS

