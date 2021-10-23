Mehbooba Mufti slams Centre over Amit Shah's J&K visit

Srinagar, Oct 23 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday slammed Centre over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's three-day J&K visit.



"HM inaugurating international flights from Srinagar & laying foundation of new medical colleges isn't new. Half a dozen medical colleges were sanctioned by the UPA government & are functional now. Post Article 370 abrogation & an engineered crisis, J&K has been thrown into chaos," she tweeted.



She wrote on the twitter that instead of reaching out to the people, the government has opted for cosmetic steps that don't address the actual problem. She said that steps like releasing of prisoners and ending 'harassment' of people would have provided a sense of relief.



"CBMs (confidence building measures) such as lifting the siege that J&K has been put under since 2019, releasing prisoners, ending the harassment people here face on a daily basis, taking tangible steps to revive the economy esp horticulture would have provided a sense of relief."



She said just before the Home Minister's visit 700 civilians were detained, booked under PSA and added that "Normalcy acrobatics" are in full swing while reality is denied and obfuscated.



--IANS

zi/skp/