Meghna Naidu enjoys Christmas vacation in Portugal with husband Luis

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Actress Meghna Naidu is enjoying her Christmas vacation with her Portuguese husband and tennis player Luis Miguel Reis in Cascais, Lisbon, a coastal town in Portugal.



She says: "We planned to come to Lisbon for our Christmas holidays as I have not seen my in-laws for more than 2 years due to the Covid pandemic and travel restrictions. I am so excited to be here after a long wait. We live in a place called Estoril, Cascais and it is known for a lot of restaurants, luxurious hotels, and stunning beaches. It boasts not only great beaches, food and drink scenery but a lot of great events too."



Meghna, who has also featured in TV shows, like 'Jodha Akbar' and 'Sasural Simar Ka', says she is at most happy space and enjoying her married life. "Everything has its own time and I'm glad that I could enjoy opportunities that came to me on time. After being part of showbiz for so many years and making my name for significant work, I'm enjoying my marriage for now."



