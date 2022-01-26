Meghalaya to be one of India's top 10 states in 10 yrs: CM

Shillong, Jan 26 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday said that his government is determined to make the state as one of the top 10 states in India, adding a "solid foundation" has been laid to achieve the ambitious mission.



The Chief Minister said that 38 lakh people of Meghalaya would go forward along with the people of the other northeastern states and showcase to the world a common market like the European Union.



"Meghalaya in the next 10 years would turn one of the top 10 states in the country and a solid foundation has been laid for the purpose," Sangma said while unfurling the National Flag on the occasion of the Republic Day here at the Polo Ground.



With the support of the external agencies, properly implementing various projects and centrally sponsored schemes in an efficient manner has led to investment of Rs 14,000 crore in the state in the past few years, he pointed out.



Sangma said that his government of late has successfully mobilised Rs 7,500 crore from external agencies compared to Rs 2,500 crore in 2018.



"The funds from the external agencies utilised in different projects in tourism, water catchment area, road construction, integrated transport system, early childhood development programme," he said adding that the state government has obtained over Rs 1,300 crore from NABARD under certain schemes and programmes.



The Chief Minister said that the state government has taken steps to provide various services including making payments of various schemes at the door step of the people.



Sangma, expressing his disappointment over the previous government, said some block offices had been functioning for 30 years in "shabby conditions".



"Police stations were not renovated in the past many years and lower primary schools have no proper doors and windows, sufficient chairs and tables. Rs 220 crore-worth schemes were undertaken for the improvement of 40 blocks and many police stations," he said, adding health centres and school infrastructures are also being improved.



The Chief Minister said that around 3.5 lakh women are currently associated with 38,000 Self Help Groups (SHGs), against 30,000 women involved in SHGs in 2018.



Sangma said the government has acquired 800 acres of land in New Shillong Township to decongest the old city by setting up a new administrative city there.



"Shillong has grown and the population has increased. The proposed administrative city will be the best in the country and we will do it," he added.



Referring to the inter-state border issues with Assam, Sangma said that soon, six areas of difference between the two states would be resolved in accordance with the interests and ethnicity of the people living at the bordering villages.



Initiatives would also be taken to resolve the differences in the remaining six locations with Assam, he said.



Rs 300 crore from World Bank would be utilised for skill development and employment generation of the youths in a comprehensive manner, the Chief Minister said.



"The government has given priority to promote entrepreneurship as 50,000 youths are entering the market every year. The government has adopted a youth policy," he said.



Sangma also said that once there was no flight from Shillong and now, seven flights are being operated with Shillong to different cities and over 300 passengers are arriving everyday.



