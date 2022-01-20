Meera Jasmine opens Instagram account, posts still from comeback movie 'Makal'

Chennai, Jan 20 (IANS) Actress Meera Jasmine, who breathed life into memorable characters on-screen, has finally announced her presence on social media.



The actress on Wednesday opened an Instagram account and posted a working still from director Sathiyan Anthikad's Malayalam film 'Makal', which will mark her return to the silver screen.



Meera plays Juliet, the lead role along with Jayaram in the film, the shooting of which was recently wrapped up.



The National Award-winning actress, who has delivered several memorable performances in both Tamil and Malayalam films, had stayed away from the limelight for over a decade.



In her first post, Meera Jasmine said, "Let's always nourish beginnings. For sometimes, it is not all about being somewhere, but about the seeds of that change. Delighted to be taking this step that will bring us all closer to each other, one memory at a time. Sending heaps of love and light to all."



Within a day of joining Instagram, her follower base swelled to 95,000.



Many celebrities, both from the industry and outside, welcomed Meera to the platform and extended their love and warm wishes.



