Meera Jasmine fondly recalls her National award-winning role

Chennai, Jan 29 (IANS) Actress Meera Jasmine, who has delivered several commendable performances in both Malayalam and Tamil cinema, has fondly recalled her National award-winning role of 'Shahina' from Director T.V. Chandran's Malayalam film 'Paadam Onnu: Oru Vilapam'.



Taking to Instagram, Meera said, "Fondly remembering 'Shahina' from 'Paadam Onnu: Oru Vilapam', a character and a journey that was soul stirring. Shahina is all heart, and it was such a life altering experience to live and breathe her life and share her story with such an amazing team of cast and crew. Something about looking back to each experience and each encounter that has shaped up my being over the years."



Apart from the National award for Best Actress in 2003, the film also fetched Meera the Kerala State Award for the Best Actress.



The actress, who has been away from cinema, is now making a return to the silver screen. It was only recently that she opened an account on Instagram.



She had posted a working still from Director Sathiyan Anthikad's Malayalam film 'Makal', which will mark her return to the silver screen, as her first picture on Instagram.



