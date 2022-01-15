Meenakshi Dixit recalls how it felt to act with Nagarjuna in 'Bangarraju'

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Actress Meenakshi Dixit has shared her very special experience of working with two Telugu stars - Akkineni Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishnan in the film 'Bangarraju'.



Sharing more details of her character in the Telugu supernatural drama, Meenakshi said, "I am a part of the heaven sequence shot in the film where I am playing a celestial body. It was my first experience and to achieve that look was challenging. The designer and the costume department worked hard on it. I am sure people will appreciate it."



She added, "Working with superstar Nagarjuna sir was a stupendous experience as he is a thorough professional. His persona is magical and he showers his affection towards his co-actors.



"I have some great memories of having these long conversations on the sets in between the shots. Ramya ma'am has a poise that's infectious, there is so much to learn from her while she delivers her shots."



Directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala the film 'Bangarraju' was released in theatres on January 14.



--IANS

