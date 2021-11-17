MDMA, ganja seized, 11 peddlers held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 17 (IANS) Cyberabad police have arrested 11 interstate drug peddlers and seized 50 grams MDMA and 45 kg ganja from them.



Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra told reporters on Wednesday that acting on credible information, Special Operations Teams of Madhapur and Balangar apprehended the accused who were dealing with MDMA in powder form and dry ganja.



The police also seized Rs 22,200 cash, 11 mobile phones and three cars from their possessions.



The arrests were made in three cases registered under NDPS Act at Madhapur, Bachupally and Rajendranagar police stations.



On November 12, the police arrested Mohammed Been Hassan Kolani and Kondla Rakesh, both residents of Hyderabad, along with three grams of Methylenedioxy Methamphetamine (MDMA) in Madhapur. On questioning, police came to know that three major drug peddlers were supplying drug from Mumbai to Hyderabad.



One Yasin Khan had bought the drug from one unknown person by name Bhai in Mumbai and the same was transported to Hyderabad through Rahed Ali to make easy money. On November 1, SOT team arrested Raheed Ali, Yasin Khan and Ifthekhar Ahmed near railway station at Hitech city. All the three are residents of Mumbai and had come to Hyderabad for selling MDMA. The police seized 42 grams of MDMA from their possession.



SOT Balanagar on November 16 arrested Mareedu Srinivas while he was travelling in his car in Pragathi Nagar, and on checking thoroughly found packets of MDMA weighing three grams. During the investigations, police apprehended three more accused Jude Jeevan, Algoy Bhavani Shankar and Chilukoti Shivaram along with 2 grams of MDMA at a reputed hotel room at Madhapur.



Srinivas told police that he procured MDMA from one Afridi of Vijayawada and Sudhakar of Bangalore. Both the accused were absconding.



In another case, the police seized 45 kg dry ganja and arrested three accused. The police commissioner said it was a case of organised procurement, possession and interstate transportation of ganja from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai.



The contraband was seized from a car under the limits of Rajendranagar police station. The accused were identified as Pittala Kupendra, a resident of Visakhapatnam, Noor Mohammed Salam Patel, a resident of Mumbai and Govind Ravindra Bhavishkar of Jalgaon district, Maharashtra.



The latest instance of drug seizure comes amid the continuing anti-drugs drive by the police in and around Hyderabad.



Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates and the department of excise and prohibition have arrested huge quantity of ganja and also some quality of high-end drugs like MDMA since the last month.



--IANS

ms/shb/