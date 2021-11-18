MCG can have full capacity crowd for the Boxing Day Test

Melbourne, Nov 18 (IANS) The decks have been cleared for the full capacity crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Boxing Day for the third Test between Australia and England after the Victorian government lifted all Covid-19 restrictions. Victoria government lifted all the restrictions on the crowd attending sports events, as the state has reached its vaccination target.



Giving the information, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said on Thursday, "There are no more caps, there are no more quotients, no more rules in terms of how many people can be in different spaces."



"Whether it's 1,00,000 at the MCG on Boxing Day or a smaller group standing up at the public bar of their local pub having a beer, this is the Covid normal that every Victorian has built," he added.



As per the new guidelines, the audiences, who want to enjoy the fierce battle on Boxing Day Test, need to be fully vaccinated.



Cricket Australia had initially announced in June it would sell tickets for the MCG to 85 percent of capacity, while all other venues were being sold to full venue capacity. Now with the Victoria government relaxing the rules, more tickets could be available for the traditional Test match that has seen some of the biggest crowds in Australia in recent times.



The five-match Ashes is scheduled to start on December 8 at the Gabba, Brisbane.



