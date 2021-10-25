MCD to intensify fogging till November 10: Delhi BJP chief

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Amid sharp rise in dengue cases in the national capital, BJP Delhi president Adesh Kumar Gupta on Monday said that all three Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) have been asked to intensify fogging across the city till November 10.



Responding to questions raised by the ruling AAP on the BJP-controlled MCDs' handling of dengue cases, Gupta said: "Year by year, Delhi has registered fewer cases of dengue. In 2015, 11,866 cases of dengue were recorded, in 2016 -- 2,249, in 2017 -- 3,272, in 2018 -- 1,310, in 2019 -- 833, in 2020 -- 489 and 1,006 till October 22, 2021."



This, he said, has only been possible because of continuous efforts of the Public Health Department, that comes under the MCD, via fogging and using gambusia fish (mosquito fish) to kill off the larve, he said during a press conference.



The Aam Aadmi Party had recently attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party over mismanagement and irregularities in the civic body, leading to a rise in dengue cases.



"Heavy rain in the month of September and October are yet another reason behind rise in dengue cases," the BJP leader added.



Taking a dig at Delhi government's "10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute campaign," he said that the Chief Minister wants to win over this disease by emptying flower pots at his home.



"During our Jhuggi Samman Yatra, we have seen slum cluster people living in dirt and overflowing streets, the main reason for breeding of mosquitoes," he said, adding that Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB)should focus on the slum clusters and help people out.



"If instead of picking on the BJP, AAP focuses on its work, dengue can be controlled much effectively," Gupta added.



