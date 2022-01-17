MBBS student lodges complaint as miscreants use her photo to create unrest in K'taka

Dakshina Kannada, Jan 17 (IANS) Karnataka police are on a lookout for unknown miscreants

for photoshopping the picture of a woman MBBS student with a boy belonging to another religion and circulating it on social media.



Police said on Monday that the third year MBBS student of a reputed college of Mangaluru city had lodged a complaint in this regard with Mangaluru Woman Police station. She had stated that miscreants have used the photograph she posted on her Instagram page.



The accused have edited and presented it as if she is with a boy belonging to another religion. The photo went viral on social media. Hindu activists have objected to the photograph already.



Later, it came to light that there is no connection with the student and photograph being circulated and promoted on many social media pages. The development has also raised a debate. When the matter came to the notice of the family members of the victim a complaint in this regard was lodged.



Police sources said that miscreants have done this to create unrest in society. The police have begun an investigation and the culprits would be arrested soon.



