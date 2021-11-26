Mayawati appoints Uma Shankar Singh as BSP legislature party leader

Lucknow, Nov 26 (IANS) The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh has appointed Uma Shankar Singh as the Legislature Party leader after the resignation of Guddu Jamali who previously held the post.



A two-term MLA, Singh represents the Rasra Assembly seat in Ballia district and is a Thakur by caste.



Meanwhile, a day after Guddu Jamali resigned from the post and the party, the BSP issued a statement, saying that he had been removed following his alleged involvement in a case of exploitation by a woman.



