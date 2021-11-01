Maxima launches new smartwatch at Rs 3,999 in India

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) The popular watch manufacturer Maxima on Monday launched a new smartwatch Max Pro X6 in the Indian market.



Maxima Max Pro X6 comes in multiple colours variants including black, silver, gold with peach strap, gold with black strap for Rs 3,999.



"We always work obsessively on our products throughout the development process and with regard to the X6, our primary focus was to ensure a great smartwatch with terrific calling functions. So we left no stone unturned to ensure that the X6 has an excellent speaker and mic - which is a notch above what is available in the market in our target segment," Manjot Purewal, Managing Partner of Maxima Watches, said in a statement.



Under the hood, the smartwatch features a Realtek RTL8762D chipset. It connects to a smartphone via Bluetooth v5.0 and is compatible with devices featuring iOS 9.0 or Android 5.0 and above.



The watch features a 1.7-inch super bright HD screen, topping 400 Nits for an incredible viewing experience, ensuring zero viewing problems, even on the sunniest of days, the company claims.



Max Pro X6 also has a Bluetooth calling feature and comes with an inbuilt mic and a high-definition speaker.



For those who like to keep a track of their health, the watch comes geared with an intelligent AI Sleep Monitor and SpO2/ Continuous Heart Rate Monitor as well.



It also connects smoothly with the Da Fit app which provides accurate motion recording, sleeping details, and exercise analysis, the company claims.



