Matt Smith, Olivia Colman to voice children's animation film 'Superworm'

London, Dec 21 (IANS) Matt Smith, who plays the young Prince Philip in the Netflix series "The Crown", and will be seen in the "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon", will voice "Superworm", the lead character of the children's book by the same name now being made into an animated film. It will be aired as a Christmas Day special in Britain.



The 30-minute animated film will be narrated by Olivia Colman, who played Queen Elizabeth II in 'The Crown' in 2019-20, but is in the news now for her potentially Oscar-winning lead role in Maggie Gylenhaal's "The Lost Daughter".



Colman, like many parents around the UK, is a superfan, according to 'Variety'. "I love all these books, Julia Donaldson books," Colman said about her "Superworm" assignment. "I have read (them) to my children over the years. And I love watching them when they are on the telly. So I was thrilled that they asked me."



A children's book written in 2016 by Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler, "Superworm" is about a wriggly caped crusader who finds himself abducted and bewitched by a bling-loving lizard. Donaldson and Scheffler, according to 'Variety', are Britain's answer to Dr Seuss.



Ever since publishing "The Gruffalo" in 1999, the writer-illustrator duo have delighted millions of children with their stories of robber rats, wandering whales and fantastical fish.



In 2009, the UK production company, Magic Light Pictures, turned "The Gruffalo", which is about a little mouse who ventures into a deep, dark wood, into a 30-minute animated special voiced by James Corden, the British host of "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on the American TV network, CBS, and Helena Bonham Carter. It turned out to be the first of nine animated adaptations of Donaldson and Scheffler's works.



