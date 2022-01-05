Mathura saints assure 'record victory' for Yogi

Mathura, Jan 5 (IANS) Saints and seers in Mathura have assured victory with a record margin for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath if the BJP decides to field him from here in the upcoming state Assembly elections.



Gyananand Maharaj, founder of the Shri Krishan Kripa Dham, said that though no official announcement has been made about the chief minister candidate so far, the community of saints will support Yogi Adityanath 'wholeheartedly' if he decides to run for elections from the area.



Another seer, Mahant Manmohan Das, said, "We want him to contest from Lord Krishna's town," while Rajendra Das Maharaj, president of Shri Malook Peeth Ashram in Vrindavan, said it would be 'a matter of pride' for every resident if the chief minister contested elections from Mathura.



"We will ensure his victory as he himself is a saint and not a politician," he said.



Meanwhile, the saints have also decided not to stage any protest over the issue of Krishna Janmabhoomi and would continue to support the ongoing legal battle in court.



"We are ready to accept the court's decision and there is no denying that the site is indeed his birthplace," Gyananand Maharaj said.



He said that they have not discussed the matter with the government as elections are around the corner.



Addressing a public rally in Aligarh on Tuesday, Yogi Adityanath had said that Lord Krishna would be 'cursing' the previous government 'for doing nothing for the community and allowing incidents such as the Jawahar Bagh massacre to happen'.



His remarks came shortly after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav claimed that he saw Lord Krishna in his dreams every night and that the deity told him that SP will be forming the government.



--IANS

amita/dpb