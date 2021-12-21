Mata Bhagwanti Chadha Niketan tops Noida in EducationWorld India School Rankings

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) Mata Bhagwanti Chadha Niketan (MBCN), a charitable school for special children that works under the aegis of Ponty Chadha Foundation (PCF), has been ranked first in Noida, second in Delhi-NCR, and fifth at the national level in the Special Need School category of the EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) 2021-2022.



This is the second time in a row that the school has been ranked on top, scoring stupendously on parameters of faculty competence, academic excellence, and management quality.



The annual EWISR is the world's largest school ranking survey that benchmarks over 3,000 of India's best schools across 18 types of school segments.



The survey respondents comprised eminent educationists, principals, teachers, SECA (socio-economic category A) parents, and senior school students across 28 cities countrywide.



Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Vandana Sharma, Director and Principal, MBCN School, said, "To say that we are elated on our accomplishment would be an understatement. This acknowledgment by EWISR underlines the amazing effort and dedication displayed by the entire team of MBCN - students and teachers. This strengthens our commitment towards providing a conducive environment for growth to our special children and empowering them with critical life skills to lead a life of dignity and self-sufficiency."



