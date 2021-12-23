Massive turnout as Kerala bids goodbye to Congress lawmaker P.T. Thomas

Kochi, Dec 23 (IANS) It was a fitting farewell for Congress legislator P.T.Thomas on Thursday, as not only top politicians, but people from various sections of the society gathered long to pay him their last respect at various places where his body was kept.



His body was first brought to Idukki, his ancestral home, but the hearse carrying his remains from Kochi arrived almost five hours late, as huge crowds wanting to have one last glimpse, stopped it at various places.



The only luminary who was missing was Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who was busy playing host to the visiting President Ram Nath Kovind.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Town Hall where the body was kept for people to pay their last respects and spent time with Thomas's family and consoled them.



Superstar Mammootty also came to pay his last regards.



Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrived on Thursday evening and soon after he left, the body was taken to the state-run crematorium as Thomas did not want the customary Christian burial.



A four-time legislator, the 71-year-old Thomas was the MP from Idukki 2009-14 and since 2016, was representing Thrikakara Assembly constituency in Ernakulam district.



A heart patient, he was recently diagnosed of cancer and was undergoing treatment at CMC Vellore where he breathed his last at 10.15 a.m. on Wednesday.



It was past midnight when his body arrived at his ancestral home at Idukki and thousands were waiting to have one last glimpse of the local lad, who went on to carve a name in the political history of the state. Since Thursday, a nearly a dozen Malayalam TV channels have been airing the news of his passing away and showing visuals from various locations in the state when the hearse from Idukki to Kochi on Thursday morning.



The entire leadership of the Congress in the state has been camping at Kochi since Wednesday night and was busy making all the arrangements to give a more than fitting farewell to one of its most liked leaders, though he never became a Minister.



In a public career spanning five decades, Thomas was known for always standing his ground and not afraid to speak his mind, and in his death also, he chose to tread a different path.



He did not want anyone to place a wreath on his body and he had donated his eyes.



He also wanted the song "Chandrakalabham" (sung by K.J. Yesudas in the 1975 film "Kottaaram Vilkkaanundu" when his last rites were being carried out.



And this song was not just played just before the last rites was held but all through the day, either the Yesudas rendition or being sung live at various places.



A political observer said that he fails to recollect when such a teary-eyed farewell was given to a politician, who never went on to be a minister or held any top post.



"He has been a fighter all through his five decade political career, but even when he attacked his political adversaries he always saw to it that he never crossed the line of political decency. Moreover. he never aired allegations and whenever he attacked political opponents, he drew on facts and figures and was crystal clear on what he was exposing... that's why you see on how Kerala has given him a fitting farewell, which to my knowledge, no other politician has got," the observer said.



