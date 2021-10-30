Massive Covid vaccination drive in MP from Nov 15

Bhopal, Oct 30 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government will embark on a special vaccination drive from November 15 to ensure that all the citizens get vaccinated against Covid-19 by December 31, an official notification said here on Saturday.



According to the order issued by the Chief Minister's Office, Covid testing at public places, markets, railways stations and other places will also be set up again.



Under its extended plan for vaccination, phone calls will be made to those who have received their first dose to remind them about the second.



"A special campaign for anti-Covid vaccination will be launched from November 15 for the people who haven't received first of second dose. The drive is to vaccinate all the citizens of the state by December 31," it read.



A decision in this regard was taken during a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Friday evening.



In the review meeting, Chauhan directed officials to hold Covid vaccination and testing camps during public programmes in coming days.



The government has also decided rope in school and college students in their awareness campaign so that they can encourage their parents and relatives to get vaccinated.



There has been a surge in Covid cases in the state for the last two weeks, especially in Bhopal and Indore.



As per the official data till October 29, 301 new cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh, out of which 123 were reported in Bhopal alone.



According of official data, a total of 4.98 crore people in the state have received their first dose, while 2 crore have received both doses so far.



The cumulative Covid tally in the state has risen to 7,92,832, while 10,524 lives have been lost, shows the health department data.



