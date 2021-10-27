Maserati and Hiroshi Fujiwara launch capsule collection

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANSlife) The partnership between Maserati and the Pioneer of Streetwear, Hiroshi Fujiwara kicked off last June with the global launch in Tokyo of Maserati meets Fragment.







This fall, the scripts are flipped with the launch of Fragment meets Maserati, a limited-edition capsule collection of streetwear staples co-created by Fujiwara and Maserati with a visionary spirit that reshapes the conventions of pop culture. Two styles of hoodies, oversized t-shirts and a baseball cap emblazoned with the signifiers of these two iconic brands.



In his continuous quest as a cultural disrupter, the global godfather of streetwear further develops his collaboration with the house of the Trident, merging his sensitivity to contemporary street culture with Maserati's boldness towards a new era.



The capsule brings together Fujiwara's rebellious style and Maserati's audacious spirit. Two iconic brands unafraid of being different, maverick and both relentlessly driven to challenge the status quo.



The Fragment meets Maserati capsule collection is available worldwide at Maserati Store and on Hypebeast's e-commerce platform www.hbx.com



(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)



--IANS

tb/