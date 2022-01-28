Masaba Gupta extends social media presence with YouTube channel

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Couturier and actress Masaba Gupta, who was last seen on the web show 'Masaba Masaba', has launched her own YouTube channel where she says she will share insightful and informative videos.



The channel aims to deliver knowledge on matters relating to fashion, fitness, beauty, travel and wellness.



Speaking on the occasion of the YouTube channel's launch, Masaba said: "I want to use social media channels as a tool to inspire subscribers with holistic, insightful and informative videos."



Her channel will see the star designer curating short- and long-format videos for her YouTube subscribers. In addition, she will also explore the YouTube shorts sections for quick consumption.



"I have always been passionate about fashion, fitness, beauty, travel and wellness and I'm happy that I can enhance lives with my passion," Masaba concluded.



