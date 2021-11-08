Maruti Suzuki's online finance platform disburses Rs 6,500 cr auto loans

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Automobile major Maruti Suzuki on Monday said its "Smart Finance" online platform has disbursed a cumulative Rs 6,500 crore auto loans to over 1 lakh customers within nine months of its launch.



According to the auto major, through this initiative, the company has digitalised 24 out of 26 touchpoints in a customer's car purchase journey.



Over 34 lakh customers have visited the platform since its launch, and the company has already boarded 16 financiers within a short span.



Maruti Suzuki India's Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava, said: "The recent pandemic induced digital acceleration has paved the way for innovative and robust digital solutions like 'Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance'.



"When we began the Smart Finance initiative, we were driven by our vision of completely transforming and curating a car-buying experience that is aligned to the demands of digital age customers."



