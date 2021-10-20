Markets open on a positive note on Wednesday

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning trade.



The Sensex of the BSE opened at 61,800.07 points and touched a high of 61,876.38 points. The Sensex touched a low of 61,489.69 points.



On Tuesday the Sensex closed at 61,716.05 points.



The Sensex is trading at 61,875.47 points, up by 159.42 points or 0.26 per cent.



On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 18,439.90 points after closing at 18,418.75 points.



The Nifty is trading at 18,427.55 points in the morning.



