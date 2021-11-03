Maoist commander running dhabas in Bihar's Madhubani held

Patna, Nov 3 (IANS) A Maoist commander, who was running nearly half a dozen highway dhabas in Bihar's Madhubani, and five others were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a truck driver, police said.



The Maoist commander, Sunil Pandey, who was involved in Maoist attacks in Muzaffarpur, Aurangabad, Gaya, Bhojpur and other districts, was currently running five highway dhabas on NH 57, between the Raje toll plaza and Purani Bazar in Madhubani.



Simri SHO Hari Kishore Yadav said that his team raided a highway eatery called 'Baba Ka Dhaba' and arrested the six.



"We are investigating a murder case of a truck driver of Darbhanga. During the probe, it was appeared that his murder had some connection with a highway dhaba called Baba Ka Dhaba. Accordingly, we have raided the place and arrested the accused," he said.



The other arrested were identified as Manish Pandey, Rishi, Guddu Tiwari, Vivek, and Sonu Tiwari.



"During interrogation, it was found that Sunil Pandey's highway dhabas were being used for running flesh trade. They were basically targeting truck drivers and offering them girls inside a secret room. Besides, they were also involved in sprinkling sedatives in food, water and soft drinks in a bid to execute robberies with car, truck and bike occupants," Yadav said.



"The truck driver of Darbhanga became a victim of their criminal activities and was killed by them," he added.



--IANS

ajk/vd