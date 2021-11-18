Manushi Chhillar reveals why November is her luckiest month

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Former beauty queen and debutante Manushi Chhillar, who is all set to play princess Sanyogita in the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj', is ecstatic that the teaser of the upcoming film dropped in November, which she considers her luckiest month.



Manushi said: "November has always been my lucky month. So, it is an amazing coincidence that the teaser of my debut film Prithviraj has also happened in the same month, in fact just a few days before I was crowned Miss World on November 18 in 2017."



She added: "While I'm nostalgic about my achievement in 2017, I'm also very excited for my launch and the journey that lies ahead of me. November will forever be special in my life. I'm feeling emotional, elated, thrilled, nervous, curious - all at the same time because I have waited for this moment for over a year."



Manushi has been paired opposite superstar Akshay in 'Prithviraj' and she hopes that she will make her parents proud with her performance.



"I'm extremely positive about 'Prithviraj' and I know that it will entertain audiences worldwide with a story of iconic love, legendary valour and unflinching courage. I hope I can make my family proud with my work and I'm looking forward to their reaction when they get to see my film."



'Prithviraj' will release on January 21, 2022.



