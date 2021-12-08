Man's decomposed body found in water tank in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 8 (IANS) A man's highly decomposed body was found inside an overhead public water tank in Hyderabad on Tuesday and it was identified by the police on Wednesday.



The body was found in the tank at Risalagadda of Ramnagar municipal division after staff of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board took up cleaning of the tank following public complaints of foul smell in drinking water. Some residents had even complained of presence of small pieces of flesh in the water.



During the cleaning, the staff was shocked to find a human body in the tank and alerted the higher-ups, who in turn informed the police. The Disaster Response Force (DRF) of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commissioner (GHMC) pulled out the remains on Tuesday evening and sent the same for autopsy.



A case was registered at Musheerabad police station. The police officials, who took up the investigation, identified the body on the basis of pair of slippers found in the tank.



According to police, the body is of Kishore, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Chikkadpally, and missing for last 15 days. A missing complaint was also registered with the police.



A police officer said they were trying to find out if the man accidentally slipped into the tank or committed suicide by jumping into it.



The drinking water from the overhead tank is supplied to Shivsthanpur, SRK Nagar, Hari Nagar, Padmashali Building and other surrounding areas. After the recovery of the body, authorities stopped the supply from the tank.



Musheerabad MLA Mutha Gopal visited the area and assured the residents that alternate arrangements will be made to supply drinking water to them.



--IANS

