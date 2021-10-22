Manpreet Badal asks Centre to set up pharma park in Bathinda

Chandigarh, Oct 22 (IANS) Building a pharmaceutical park in Punjab's Bathinda would serve the entire country, particularly the northern region, state Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said on Friday.



Raising the demand at a meeting with Union Health and Chemicals and Fertiliser Minister Mansukh L. Mandaviya, Badal said it is equally important to diversify Punjab's economy as well as its agriculture.



Mandaviya carefully listened to the facts presented and assured the Finance Minister that he would give the proposal the highest consideration.



Being a border state, Punjab must employ its youth productively to avoid them falling victim to sinister designs emanating from neighbours, said Badal, while adding the establishment of a pharmaceutical park would provide direct employment to around 100,000 people and indirect employment to nearly 200,000 people.



He stressed the presence of a fully operational 'A' level railway station, availability of over 1,350 acres, and proximity to the Bathinda Oil Refinery make this site ideal for establishing a pharma park.



He said 134 acres of water bodies, lakes, and ponds bolster the land cluster greatly, providing many additional benefits for establishing, maintaining, and operating a pharma facility.



The pharma industry will also receive substantial support from some of the largest USFDA-approved pharmaceutical companies, such as Sun Pharma, Centrient, and IOL Chemicals.



