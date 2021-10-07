Manoj Tiwari seeks Purvanchalis' support on Chhath Puja

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) In a bid to compel the Delhi government to lift restrictions on Chhath Puja celebration in the capital, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari has decided to garner the support of city's Purvanchalis through a 'Rath Yatra'.



"If opening of swimming pools has not led to spike in the Covid cases, how will Chhath Puja celebrations wherein people stand in the water for a while will spread the infection," he said in a statement.



"The Kejriwal government can make body temperature check mandatory for entry into the Chhath Puja sites and also make it necessary to videograph the celebrations. Nearly 2 crore vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi. Covid cases are at an all time low," he added.



"The Chhath Puja committees are ready to maintain social distancing and strictly follow all Covid norms. Police personnel and civil defence volunteers can be deployed to check Covid norms violations," the statement read, adding Purvanchalis are "very disciplined one and they will follow all Covid protocols".



The government can also limit the number of devotees in a Chhath Ghat, he suggested.



During the 'Rath Yatra' (chariot procession), Tiwari will meet the members of the Purvanchali community.



Afterwards, he will lead a delegation to meet Delhi Disaster Management Association (DDMA) Chairman Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other DDMA officials to convince them to allow Chhath Puja in public places.



As per the DDMA directive, Ramleela, Durga Puja and Dussehra celebrations have been allowed, whereas Chhath Puja celebration has been prohibited in public places and people have been advised to celebrate at home.



