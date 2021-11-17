Manoj Kolhatkar on his entry in the show 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai'

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actor Manoj Kolhatkar has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai'. He will be depicting the character of a traditional and orthodox 'Acharya'.



He will be challenged by 'Ahilyabai' as she is favouring widow remarriage and going against societal norms.



Talking about his entry, Manoj Kolhatkar said: "I am elated to be a part of 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai'. Playing the role of Acharya is going to be unique as well as a challenging experience because of the grey shade my character brings about."



The 'Yehi Hai Zindagi' actor added further: "'Acharya's entry in the storyline will make for an interesting watch for the viewers especially the storm that he will bring as Ahilyabai pioneers for her widow friend's marriage. Here's hoping that the viewers will take a liking to this new twist in the storyline and enjoy watching me in this new avatar."



'Punyashlok Ahilyabai' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.



--IANS

ila/kr