Manjhi gets support from Lalu's daughter on liquor ban issue

Patna, Dec 17 (IANS) Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya on Friday came in support of former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi after he said that only 'poor people are being targetted and not a single IAS or IPS officer is arrested for violating liquor ban'.



"Why Bihar police not checking the bedrooms and bathrooms of IAS, IPS and minister's house. Bihar police can do raids only in the bedroom and washrooms of women and brides," Acharya tweeted.



Her tweet came a day after Manjhi advised the poor people to consume liquor in limit like the rich do.



"Liquor is consumed by all IAS, IPS, ministers, contractors, doctors, engineers in the state but they consume in limit. They drink liquor in the night after 10 p.m. and stay inside the house. I always said that poor people should do the same. As they roam in public places after consuming liquor, police arrest them," Manjhi said.



"I want to point out again that the state police always arrest poor people in connection with liquor ban violations. The poor people are generally victimised in the name of violation. Not a single IAS or IPS officer is arrested in it," Manjhi said.



"I always support liquor ban in Bihar, but I also advocate review of liquor prohibition law. I am the real friend of Nitish Kumar. Hence, I point out real issues before him," He said.



On Wednesday night, a large number of police personnel brutally assaulted women, children and elderly in the Neema Mahadalit Tola village of Gaya district.



They conducted search operations in several houses and also broke doors of many houses. They also arrested a person on the charge of liquor consumption, but released him after he tested negative in the breath analysis test.



Rupesh Kumar, the SHO of Bodh Gaya police station denied the charges of physical assault.



"We have specific information about the liquor manufacturing unit in the Neema village. The information was given by the excise department of Patna," Kumar said.



--IANS

