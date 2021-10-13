Manish Tewari asks Punjab CM to oppose MHA notification enhancing BSF mandate

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari on Wednesday asked Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi to oppose the Ministry of Home Affairs notification for enhancement of the Border Security Force operational mandate in Punjab.



Manish Tewari said in a tweet ,"MHA Notification enhancing operational mandate of BSF, 15 to 50 KM's in Punjab, West Bengal & Assam transgresses upon Constitutional Public order & Policing remit of States Half of Punjab will now fall under BSF jurisdiction @CHARANJITCHANNI must oppose it ".



As per reports, the notification issued this week by the MHA extends the operational mandate where the BSF has powers of search, seizure and arrest under the NDPS Act, Customs Act and Passport Act to a 50 km-belt in some states including Punjab.



Tewari added that, "Mischievous part of Section 139 of BSF Act or of any cognizable offence punishable under any other Central Act; ..'It allows GOI to institutionalise an alternative policing paradigm. Was Punjab Govt consulted?"



Section 139 of the Border Security Force Act, 1968, empowers the Centre to notify the area and extent of the border force's operational mandate, from time to time.



The addition of an extra 35-km stretch to the BSF's mandate could lead to a political storm in Punjab and Bengal which are ruled by non-BJP parties. The Congress leaders from Punjab are the first to oppose the move.



