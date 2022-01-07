Manish Gupta murder case: CBI files chargesheet against 6 UP cops

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a chargesheet against six accused policemen into the murder case of Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta at a hotel in September 2021.



According to the central agency, the chargesheet was filed against six persons, including the then Station House Officer (SHO) or Inspector, three Sub-Inspectors, a Head Constable and a Constable, under Sections 302, 323, 325, 506, 218, 201, 34, 120-B and 149 of the IPC in the Special Judicial Magistrate court at Lucknow.



It was alleged that on September 27, Ramgarh Tal Inspector J.N. Singh, Phalmandi Police Post in-charge Sub-Inspectors Akshay Mishra and Vijay Yadav as well as three other policemen had allegedly barged into the hotel room where the deceased businessman Manish Gupta was staying with his friends.



The policemen allegedly thrashed them after an argument during which Gupta died. All the six policemen named in the FIR are currently in jail.



The CBI had registered a case on November 2 on the request of Uttar Pradesh government and taken over the investigation of the case on November 29, earlier registered under section 302 of IPC at Ramgarh Tal police station in Gorakhpur district against three police Officials, including SHO and two Sub-Inspectors and unknown police officials, on complaint from the wife of the deceased businessman on September 27.



IANS on January 5 learnt from sources that the investigation found evidence of 'excessive use of power' by the policemen.



A CBI officer privy to the probe said the sequence of events was examined by forensic experts to know the pattern and nature of injuries while call detail records of all the accused policemen were also checked to know if they had any prior connection with the victim but no such link was found.



The CBI team also took Gupta's friends, Pradeep Chauhan and Hardeep Chauhan, to the hotel and recreated the crime scene to match their statements to know what exactly took place inside the room on the fateful day.



