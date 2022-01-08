Mango, pomegranate growers to soon get access to US market

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Soon there will be a reason to cheer for mango and pomegranate growers of the country as they will be able to sell their produce in the US market.



Mango and pomegranate exports will start from January-February, 2022 while pomegranate arils will be exported from April 2022 under the signed framework agreement for implementing the ‘2 vs 2' agri market access, i.e., inspection/oversight transfer for Indian mango and pomegranate and market access for pomegranate arils from India and market access for US cherries and US Alfalfa hay in accordance to the 12th India-USA TPF meeting held on November 23, 2021 between the Department of Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare (DAC&FW) and US Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry informed.



In addition, based on the ministerial discussions, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying also conveyed its readiness to provide market access for US pork and requested the US side to share a signed copy of final sanitary certificate for finalising the same.



