Mandaviya underlines importance of public health education system

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) The public health education system should not just be at par with the international level, but it should also be able to respond to public health issues at local levels in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.



"The health workforce is the channel for delivering health interventions to the population. A critical mass of health professionals is necessary to manage the health system and is often a crucial limiting factor in the delivery of quality health services. It is time for the country to develop a public health culture by creating a robust public health education system.



"Therefore, our public health education system need not just be at par with the international level, but should also be able to respond to the public health issues at the local levels in our country," Mandaviya said in a virtual address while laying the foundation for the new building of Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) School of Public Health at ICMR-NIE in Chennai.



The Union minister also showcased India's achievements during the Covid crisis and mentioned that with indigenous capacity building, be it in human resources or vaccination, India has been ramping up the health infrastructure rapidly and this has boosted India's stature at the global level.



"Today, countries are seeking India's vaccines and this should make us and our countrymen proud," he said.



Mandaviya further said that the School of Public Health would boost the public workforce in the country, adding, "ICMR has been at the forefront and this step would further strengthen their efforts in ramping up the health infrastructure in the country."



He said that it is time the country develops a public health culture by creating a robust public health education system.



