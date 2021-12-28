Mandaviya to meet doctors' representatives at Nirman Bhawan

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will meet the representatives of doctors' association at Nirman Bhawan on Tuesday, a day after police crackdown on the protesting doctors.



A 13-member team comprising three doctors from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, two from Lady Harding, one from LNJP, two from Safdurjung hospital, two GTB hospital, two FORDA and one from FIAMA, will meet the minister over their ongoing protest against the delay in NEET PG counselling 2021.



The doctors are also demanding an apology from police for their action against them on Monday during the protest.



Earlier, the doctors' protest created a chaos-like situation across hospitals in the capital city as all counters were shut down for the patients.



On Monday, the protesting doctors had called for total shutdown of medical services in the hospitals after the police action.



The protesting doctors had started a march from the Safdarjung Hospital towards the health ministry's office to register protest against the police action on agitating doctors during the protest on Tuesday morning. However, they were stopped by the police.



Meanwhile, the Resident doctors' association of AIIMS has decided to withdraw all non-emergency services from Tuesday if no steps are taken by the government.



The RDAs across the nation have been protesting since November 27 against the multiple postponements of the NEET PG Counselling 2021 and the subsequent admission of the fresh batch of resident doctors in the medical colleges.



