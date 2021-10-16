Manchu Vishnu takes charge as MAA prez, Mohan Babu urges rivals not to quit

Hyderabad, Oct 16 (IANS) Actor and producer Manchu Vishnu took oath as the newly elected president of Tollywood'd influential trade body, Movie Artists Association, on Saturday, with his father, Telugu cinema's acclaimed veteran star, Mohan Babu, accompanying him.



The 'Mosagallu' actor sought everyone's support in this journey after a hotly contested vote that had ended in the opposing panel led by acclaimed character actor Prakash Raj walking out of the association. Vishnu's team shared pictures showing him signing the papers to complete the formalities.



"I have today assumed the office of the President of MAA!" Manchu Vishnu tweeted. "Need all your wishes and send me positivity as much as you can."



Prakash Raj and his panel members, who had resigned from their respective positions after the elections, skipped the oath-taking ceremony. Earlier, they expressed their reservations about the legitimacy of the elections and the way they were conducted. Mohan Babu's alleged "abusive behaviour" was one of the reasons cited by Prakash Raj for his unhappiness.



On Saturday, Mohan Babu was definitely more reconciliatory, urging the members of the Prakash Raj panel not to disassociate themselves from the association, whose sole reason, he said, was to take care of the welfare of all those who are working for the Telugu film industry.



Prakash Raj, though, hasn't backed down. Alleging foul play in the elections, he has sought CCTV footage from the election officer.



--IANS

py/srb

