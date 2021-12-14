Manan Joshi 'engineers' his entry into showbiz with 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey'

Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Actor Manan Joshi, who has been roped in for the upcoming show 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey', opened up about playing the lead and entering the world of showbiz after initially pursuing engineering as a profession.



He says: "I always loved to act and perform. And this all started during the auspicious festival of Navratri. I, being a Gujarati, had gone to play garba with friends. A casting director spotted me playing garba and asked me to audition for an ad. The auditions resulted in my selection and there was no looking back from thereon. As an engineer, I was doing everything that I wanted but acting is something I truly love to do. I am not really a corporate guy and love to express myself to the fullest."



"The one thing that I love about this industry is that it's evolving at a very rapid pace. The content that is being put to the fore is extremely relatable. Just like our show. The industry is thriving to put out quality content and I am really thrilled about having the privilege to be a part of it at such a time. To see myself become a part of it, completely out of nowhere, being a total outsider, and to now consider the fraternity as a family, considering how welcoming it has been, is honestly what is really exciting to me really," he adds.



The actor further shares how his family was keen for him to pursue engineering as a career. "My family strongly believes that education plays a vital role and hence I took up engineering. My family was my biggest support and by God's grace, I feel privileged to now embark on a new journey with my upcoming show 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey'," he concludes.



'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey' will air soon on Star Plus.



