Man who raped infant in UP's Bulandshahr gets life term till death

Bulandshahr (UP), Dec 14 (IANS) A special POCSO court in Bulandshahr sentenced a

20-year-old man to life imprisonment 'till death' for raping a nine-month-old baby in July.



The child was his neighbour's daughter.



Additional sessions judge, special POCSO court, Pallavi Agrawal, wrote in the court order that "the accused will remain in jail till his last breath". A fine of Rs 50,000 was also imposed on him.



The trial in the case lasted less than five months.



In her complaint at Khurja Dehat police station on July 18, the victim's mother said her neighbour had picked up the toddler from her lap and took her out on the pretext of playing with her. He brought back the infant after an hour, with her pants soaked in blood.



The accused was arrested and booked under IPC section 376 (rape) and provisions of the POCSO Act. The child had to undergo two surgeries as her private parts were injured.



SSP Bulandshahr, Santosh Singh, said: "Acting swiftly, we formed a joint team of policemen, headed by the SHO of Khurja Dehat to tackle the case. The police collected all the evidence and filed a chargesheet in the matter within 21 days."



--IANS

amita/shb/