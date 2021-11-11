Man wanted in attempt to murder case held

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) A 46-year-old man wanted for his involvement in an attempt to murder and riot case has been arrested, Delhi Police said on Thursday.



"We received a secret information that one proclaimed offender namely Guljar was hiding in Sikandrabad of Uttar Pradesh. If raid be conducted well in time, he could be apprehended," police said.



A police team laid a trap and succeeded in apprehending the criminal, a statement claimed.



