Man steals pistol from ex-judge's house to kill uncle

Lucknow, Jan 3 (IANS) A domestic help has been arrested for stealing a Spanish license pistol belonging to Rahat Quddusi, son of former Odisha High Court judge, Justice I.M. Quddusi, along with cartridges and two mobile phones.



The accused Vishal Giri was arrested with his brother Ritesh Giri. And the pistol and cartridges were recovered from his possession.



Vishal told the police that he stole the firearm because he wanted to kill his uncle who had humiliated them.



"I also involved my brother Ritesh who helped me in concealing the weapon in my house in Prayagraj," he said.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), central zone, Aparna Gautam, who supervised the probe, said that on December 31, Rahat Quddusi informed the police about the theft of his licensed pistol, mobiles and cash from his Lawrence Terrace residence in Hazratganj area.



Station house officer (SHO), Hazratganj, Shyam Babu Shukla, said, "Rahat Quddusi suspected the role of his house help Vishal whom he had hired recently. We grilled Salman, a former house help at Rahat's home, on whose recommendation Vishal was hired. Salman gave Vishal's address which was in Prayagraj. A police team rounded up Vishal. Initially, he claimed innocence but broke down during sustained grilling."



Vishal told the police that recently his parents were thrashed by his uncle in front of the entire village and he felt humiliated.



"From that day, I began searching for a good job in a city so that I could earn money and arrange for weapons to kill my uncle. In the meantime, I met Salman who used to work at the house of a retired judge in Lucknow, but he wanted to go on leave. I had seen the pistol so I started working there," Vishal said in his statement to the police.



However, before he could execute the plan, the plot was busted and the accused was nabbed by the Hazratganj police.



--IANS

