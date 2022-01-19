Man stabs sister's friend to death in east Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) A man was allegedly stabbed to death in the national capital by three men for interacting with the sister of one of the accused, an official said here on Wednesday.



The deceased was identified as Salman, 29, a resident of Trilokpuri in East Delhi.



According to the official, the incident took place on Monday around 10.00 p.m. when a woman named Heena called Salman near her house and was talking to him.



The complainant, who is the mother of the deceased, has said that her son Salman used to talk to Heena, even as both the families objected to their friendship.



On the day of the incident, when Salman was talking to Heena, they were spotted by Heena's sister named Fareena, who started shouting at them. After this, Fareena called her brother named Fardeen alias Addu who reached there along with 2-3 people and started abusing and beating Salman.



As per the complainant, Fareena and her mother Nazma then instigated Fardeen and his associates to teach a lesson to Salman. With tempers already running high, Fardeen took a knife and stabbed Salman.



"Seeing this the complainant raised an alarm after which Fardeen and his associates fled from the spot," the police said.



Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 302, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Mayur Vihar police station and took up the investigation.



Meanwhile, the police said they have apprehended the two accused ladies while searches are on to catch the remaining three male accused.The official said they have zeroed in on the accused's location and they too will be nabbed soon.



--IANS

