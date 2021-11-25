Man stabs brother to death with scissors

Lucknow, Nov 25 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a man stabbed his elder brother to death with a pair of scissors at their house in the Gomti Nagar police station area.



The two brothers were alone in their house on Wednesday evening while the other family members had gone shopping at a weekly market.



Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Gomti Nagar, Shweta Srivastava said, "The accused Bittu was in an inebriated condition and he picked up a verbal fight with his brother Golu over some issue. Some neighbours rushed in on hearing the commotion, pacified them and left.



"A little later, they again started fighting and this time, Bittu picked up a pair of scissors and stabbed Golu in his neck. Golu started bleeding heavily. The victim was rushed to the RML hospital where he was declared as brought dead. Doctors said the victim died of excessive blood loss."



The ACP said the family has not yet given a formal complaint and Bittu is absconding.





